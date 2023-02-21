After Dothan's Water World posted a record high attendance in 2022, city officials announced Tuesday that a long-awaited, multimillion-dollar lazy river will be the next attraction built at the park.

"As we continue to grow capacity and attendance, we need a place to put those people so they can have a positive experience," Alison Hall, the city's Leisure Services director, told the Dothan City Commission during its regular meeting. "People have been asking for a lazy river for a long time so we feel that this is the next logical step."

The river will go around a hill on the 13-acre property and have an Adventure Playground with multiple levels and slides for kids. In total, the project will cost about $12 million and take 14 to 18 months to complete once construction begins, according to Hall. The construction timeline was not revealed during the meeting.

Water World hit record numbers in a variety of different areas last summer. For the third time in Water World's history, the park welcomed 82,570 visitors, averaging around 1,086 per day. There were seven days during the season when more than 2,000 people visited the park.

Season passes were a hot commodity with 3,519, totaling $181,035, sold to visitors coming from across Alabama, southwest Georgia and northwest Florida. The park also sold a record $63,000 worth of ice cream and was profitable for the second straight year, bringing in a profit of $256,000.

Hall believes the park will continue its upward attendance trend.

"We have a great staff who do tremendous things, and we also can't thank the city enough for their commitment to Water World," Hall said. "It's only up from here and we excited for the trajectory of the park."

In other action Tuesday, the city commission approved the following items:

Rezoning property owned by Royce Coker/Shirley Coker Family Trust, located in the 2000 Block of Ennis Road, from H-I (Heavy Industry) District and A-C (Agriculture-Conservation) District to H-I (Heavy Industry).

Rezoning property owned by Cora Juanita Hogg c/o David Hogg, located at 678 Taylor Road, from A-C (Agriculture-Conservation) District to R-4 (Residential, Attached, High-Density) District.

Rezoning property owned by Bishop Investments, LLC, located at 678 Taylor Road, from R-A (Residential, Multi-Family, High Density) District to R-4 (Residential, Attached, High Density) District.

Entered into an agreement with WRC, Inc., d/b/a Assured Data Destruction, to provide document destruction services.

Entered into an agreement with Liquidity Services Operations LLC, dba GovDeals, Inc., for online auction services to include the acceptance of electronic payments.

Accepted a grant award from the State of Alabama Mutual Aid System for the purchase of training, equipment, and sustainment items for the regional Technical Rescue Team, Water Rescue Team, and Hazardous Materials Team in the amount of $75,368 and appropriated funds for said grant award.

Authorized the City of Dothan to join the State of Alabama and other local governments as participants in the Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart opioid settlements.

Entered into a contract with Saliba Construction Co., Inc. for the Strip Mall Classroom Renovation Project at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center in the amount of $855,700.

Awarded the bid, entered into a contract, and issued a Notice to Proceed and other related documents to L & K Contracting Company, Inc. for the 2023 Sanitary Sewer Easement Clearing for the budgeted sum of $85,000.

Entered into an agreement with HigherGround for Live911 Solution Software at a cost of $16,680 for the first year and $15,300 for every year thereafter.

Entered into a new subrecipient agreement with Alfred Saliba Family Services Center for building improvements to the Young Junior Building facility under the Community Development Block Grant 2022 Annual Action Plan.

Approved payment of invoices for the month of January 2023 in the amount of $21,442,025.

Awarded bids and approved other purchases over $15,000 by the city, and appropriated funds for said purchases.

Approved advance travel requests for city employees.

Approved a request by Ashley Folmar, Heritage Investments, LLC, d/b/a Land of Cotton Antique Mall, for an additional fifteen (15) consecutive calendar-day period to conduct a Going Out of Business Sale.