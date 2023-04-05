Alabama Pop Idol is a popular music competition for solo vocalists, instrumentalists, and small popular music ensembles — two to four people. The competition has two age divisions — High School and Collegiate — and will take place in conjunction with Troy University's acclaimed music industry event, MIC Check, on April 20 and 21.

The competition is presented by the Alabama Music Industry Educators Association, Alabama's premier association dedicated to the growth and education of popular music, entertainment, and related technologies.

After the preliminary rounds, the top five contestants will perform onstage in the Claudia Crosby Theatre at Troy University. The final concert will commence at 2:45 p.m. and all finalists will receive feedback from a panel of esteemed music industry professionals. One contestant will be named Alabama's Pop Idol. The concert will be live-streamed, and is free for the public to attend in person.

Alabama Pop Idol is perfect for high school and collegiate performers who dream of performing the music they love onstage for a wide and attentive audience.

Live your onstage POP Idol dreams and register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alabama-pop-idol-2023-tickets-514502961207.

AMIEA is a community that provides events and resources to facilitate the growth of popular music/music industry in your school’s music program. AMIEA offers a pathway to music education that connects with today’s aspiring musicians through popular music and music technology.

Presented by the TROY Music Industry Programs in the John M. Long School of Music and Sorrell College of Business, MIC Check is an annual music and entertainment industry experience for high school and college students. MIC Check also features live performances from POPulus, the Jazz Ensemble and other Troy University ensembles. This year’s star-studded guest list includes the following, AL Chez (longtime trumpet player on CBS's "The Late Show with David Letterman), Deborah Allen (hit country singer-songwriter), Chad LB (renowned saxophonist), Chuck Rhodes (music executive and record label owner) and Brandon Barnes (Grammy-nominated songwriter).

For more information email musicindustry@troy.edu