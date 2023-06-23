“A lifesaver” is what Melba Chasteen calls the Respite Care Ministry at First United Methodist Church of Dothan. “You will never know how much you mean to us no matter how many ways we tell you,” she told the 150 volunteers attending the annual Volunteer Celebration lunch Thursday at the FUMC Fellowship Hall.

Chasteen was among those who shared what the seven-year-old respite care program for caregivers of those suffering from memory loss has meant to them.

“Because unless you have been with someone 24-7 after being with them 58 years, for that person to have another place where he can go to be loved and cared for is such a huge, huge gift,” Chasteen said. “And I am eternally grateful.”

FUMC created the Respite Care Ministry as a way to offer caregivers a break while providing a safe environment for their loved ones still in the early stages of dementia, said Katie Holland, director of Respite Care Ministry at FUMC Dothan. The program started in 2016 with four participants two days a week. It is now Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with 15 participants each day.

“We do art, music, cognitive games, pet therapy, and have a family-style lunch together,” she said. “So the caregiver gets a four-hour break while we are here loving on their loved one.”

FUMC’s Respite Care is the only such ministry in the immediate area. Eufaula is the next closest other one. Some 19 churches assist with the program, as do area businesses who encourage employees to donate volunteer hours, Holland said. There are 150 volunteers on the rolls and, because there is one volunteer for each participant, all volunteers are appreciated. “We use every single volunteer and we can use more,” she said. “We do a volunteer training the second Wednesday of each month, so if you would like more information about volunteering please, contact me at katie@fumcdothan.org. More about the program is at www.fumcdothan.org.

A caregiver center on the FUMC campus will open soon. It will be a place where caregivers can take a break, and where resources will be available for anyone in the community who is dealing with dementia in their family. A caregiver support group that meets the third Thursday of each month will also meet there. It is called the Rosemary House in recognition of the herb linked to vitality and memory,” Holland said. “Rosemary has also been linked to the concepts of enduring love.”

Holland called retired United Methodist Church Bishop Lawson Bryan the “spark that lit this fire.” Bryan had been senior pastor at Dothan’s FUMC before being reassigned to FUMC Montgomery when the first respite care ministry was established at his church. He is now retired and serves with the Montgomery-based Respite for All Foundation which helps build successful local respite communities that provide social support for families living with dementia. The respite care in Dothan was the first one outside of Montgomery, Bryan said. There are now 28 around the country. “Our goal is to have one in every community all around America so that people who have dementia would not be forgotten, but love maximized lives.”

“While respite ministry doesn’t take place in a clinical setting, I believe evidence reveals that healing occurs, the healing is real, and the healing is profound,” said the Rev. Wayne Helms, a Respite volunteer.

Chasteen agrees. She is recovering from a stroke suffered in October of last year, and she remembers hearing the brain surgeon telling her that the next 24 to 36 hours would be critical. “So I truly believe that I spent 24 hours in the presence of God,” she said. “It was like a tsunami of gratitude poured over me.

“It’s a huge, huge blessing to those of us who love them also,” Chasteen said about the respite participants. “You are a huge blessing to those people who are here. You make them feel whole again when they are not sure what they are missing but they know things are not as they have always been.

“Such wonderful people,” her husband calls respite volunteers, she said. “I told him, ‘James, I think you have just described what it means to have Jesus’ eyes,’” she said. “You look at people as Jesus looked at people -- without flaws.

“You have looked through Jesus’ eyes at the things we are called to do every single day,” Chasteen told the volunteers. “You look at people when they are not always at their best-- and you look at them with love.”