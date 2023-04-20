OZARK — Retired law officers and forensic experts took the stand in Dale County Circuit Court Thursday to verbally recreate their roles in the investigation into the death of two Dothan teens found shot to death in the trunk of a car some two decades ago.

Retired Ozark Police Sgt. Bobby Blankenship, retired Dothan Police Sgt. Alton Miller, former Alabama Forensic Science Department Dothan Lab Director Marc Crews, retired forensic pathologist Gregory Wanger, retired Alabama Forensic Science Department Montgomery Lab Director Katherine Richert, Michael Hitchcock, now a senior forensic chemist with the U.S. Postal Service and in 1999, a forensic scientist with the Alabama Department of Forensic Science and Houston County Sheriff Department's Internal Affairs Investigator Barry Tuckers testified in the capital murder trial of Coley McCraney, who is charged with five counts of capital murder and one charge of rape in connection with the 20-year-old case.

McCraney has been in Dale County Jail without bond since his March 17, 2019, arrest and indictment in the shooting deaths of the girls whose bodies were found in the trunk of Beasley’s car parked on Herring Avenue in Ozark Aug. 1, 1999.The teens were last heard from on the evening of July 31, 1999, when Hawlett called her mother from Ozark to let her know they were on their way home after getting lost on the way to a party. Some two decades later, McCraney was identified as a suspect after DNA from the crime scene was identified through genetic genealogy testing.

A seven-woman, six-man jury is hearing the case that began here Monday following a two-hour delay because one juror failed to show up at 9 a.m. as instructed by 33rd Circuit Judge Bill Fillmore. The missing juror, Adrian Brooks, was tracked down and brought before the court, where he was disqualified as a juror and arrested on an outstanding warrant from Dothan.

Those sitting in the five rows reserved for family and friends of the victims exited the courtroom before Gregory Wanger, forensic pathologist, recognized as a state and federal expert witness in his field, took the stand to show photos taken of the girls as they had been found and describe in detail for the jury the exact nature of the wounds.

During Wanger’s display of death scene photos on a large screen in the courtroom, there was a momentary disruption in his testimony as a drone from an out-of-state news media organization was observed flying close to the third-floor courtroom window.

Wanger said he was called to the scene on Herring Street where the two girls had been found inside the trunk of Beasley’s parked car. He said he took photographs and videos of the inside of the trunk and removed the bodies from the trunk for transport to Montgomery for autopsies. He said the girls were identified by Mark Day, who was the forensic investigator on the scene that day. On Thursday, Wanger described the gunshot wounds to each of the girl’s heads and the procedures his office used to protect any evidence, including the bagging of the deceased girls’ hands.

The photos showed the jeans the girls were found in were muddied and damp from the knees down and their tennis shoes were in the same muddy and wet condition. Wanger, questioned first about Beasley, said she died instantly from the gunshot wound to her head.

Wanger also showed the jury the clothing that the girls were wearing the night they were killed. The clothing items had been sent to the forensic department for examination in 1999. Wanger told the court that they were substantially in the same condition today.

“Your job is to tell the court what happened and not who did it?” Harrison said. “That is correct,” Wanger said.

Retired Dothan Police Department Sgt. Alton Miller, who worked in juvenile investigations in 1999, told the court that he was the first person to open the trunk of Beasley’s vehicle and discover the girls shot in the head inside the trunk that day in 1999. He said he had been told by his department Aug. 1, 1999 that the two Dothan teens were reported missing. He said that he went to both teen’s homes to talk to the parents and then headed to Ozark, he said. No person was in the vicinity of Beasley’s vehicle parked on Herring Avenue when he arrived, Miller said. An Ozark Police Officer did drive up after Miller was at the car and was there when Miller popped the trunk discovering the girls inside the trunk, Miller told the court.

“Several red flags,” Miller said is why he put on gloves and began to examine Beasley’s vehicle. He said that he saw dried blood on the outside of the vehicle and the vehicle looked like it had been driven on a dirt road.

Miller said he asked the OPD officer to put yellow police crime scene tape around the vicinity of the vehicle and to report the area as a crime scene to his supervisors after the discovery of the bodies. “If (OPD) secured the crime scene, they did it after I did,” Miller said after being told by the defense attorney that an OPD officer testified earlier in the day that OPD had secured the crime scene.

Also Thursday morning, Marc Crews, who in 1999 was the Alabama Department of Forensic Science Dothan lab director, identified the bullets connected to the teen’s deaths. He said he had arrived at the location and the contents in the trunk were not touched until the forensic investigator from Montgomery, Richert, arrived.

Richert testified about the copper-jacketed bullets and shells recovered at the scene that were submitted to her department for analysis to determine whether they were fired from the same weapon. They were, she said.

Hitchcock said he analyzed vaginal and anal swabs from Beasley in 1999 and they tested positive for semen and negative for blood. He said that the left side of Beasley's bra and the front right side of her sweater also tested positive for semen. Beasley's blue jeans tested positive for blood and had soil stains inside and outside, Hitchcock said.

Tucker said in 1999 he was an Alabama Bureau of Investigation officer when he was asked by then Ozark Police Chief Tony Spivey to assist with the death investigation of Beasley and Hawlett. He said he thoroughly examined Beasley's vehicle. He said that the parked car, unto itself, did not constitute a crime scene and that the site became a crime scene when the trunk was opened.

The last witnesses of previous day were a mother and daughter who had been at the convenience store at the time that Beasley and Hawlett were there on July 31, 1999. Both women, testifying separately, told the court that the girls approached them at the convenience store, which was closed at the time, and said they were lost and asked for directions back to U.S. Highway 231. The mother and daughter both testified that there was no other vehicle at the convenience store besides theirs and Beasley’s. Both women said they had undergone hypnosis as part of their questioning by law officers.

“Don’t leave your common sense at the door,” Dale County Assistant District Attorney Eric Massey said in opening arguments Wednesday morning. “Let the DNA do the talking. Let the mud do the talking,” Massey said about testimony the jury could expect to hear during the trial.

On Wednesday, Massey outlined events of the night of the murders to include the girls ending up in Ozark, lost, after trying to get to a party with friends in Midland City. He said the girls called home from a pay phone at a gas station in Ozark and then asked clerks at the station for directions back to Dothan. Massey said that testimony will reveal that the girls were not muddy at that time. When the girls were found in the trunk of Beasley’s car, their jeans were muddied, Massey said. Semen had been found on Beasley’s clothing when her body was discovered, he said.

Hawlett’s mother Carol and stepfather Mike told the court Wednesday about the last night either had heard from their daughter, who had been working at a part-time job at the JCPenney store in Dothan. Both said she had called home at about 11:30 p.m. telling her parents that she would not be home by her 11 p.m. curfew because they had gotten lost but had gotten directions and were headed back to Dothan.

Two men who had known the girls 20 years ago also testified Wednesday about the events of the night of July 31, 1999, and separate conversations they had had with the girls before the girls had left to meet friends in Midland City.

“Coley McCraney was a player back then,” McCraney’s defense attorney David Harrison said, adding that McCraney, an over-the-road truck driver at the time, had found Beasley and Hawlett at the gas station the night they said they were lost and “talked, socialized, and had sex with Beasley.”

“Do not assume, do not assume, do not assume,” said Harrison, telling the jury about a person who had been a newspaper carrier in 1999 and who had witnessed a pewter Grand Marquis pull up beside Beasley’s vehicle parked on Herring Avenue the night the deaths occurred. That man is expected to testify, Harrison said.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and Assistant Attorney General Jimmy Thomas are prosecuting McCraney with assistance from Massey. The attorney general’s office took the case at the request of the 33rd Judicial Circuit District Attorney Kirke Adams.

The court adjourned Thursday afternoon and will reconvene Friday at 9 a.m.