Road closures near Enterprise Rec Center

  • Updated
Road Closed

A road closed sign signals to drivers to not travel the area

 KRISTIE CLOUD / FLORIDAN

ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise City Council Tuesday approved the temporary closure of portions of three roads in the vicinity of the new recreation and aquatic center construction site off East Lee Street.

Portions of East Brunson, Hollis, and Swenson streets will be closed effective immediately. These streets surround the site where the M.N. (Jug) Brown Recreation Center once stood. That building was demolished Monday, as crews worked to clear the land ahead of an anticipated January construction start date for the new $23 million Enterprise Recreation and Aquatic Center.

These temporary closures will stay in effect until the portions of those streets are permanently vacated.

A public hearing for the permanent street vacation is set for Feb. 7, 2023, at the regularly scheduled Enterprise City Council meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

