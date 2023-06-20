Dorothy Robbins has been removed from the Houston County Board of Registrars due to multiple violations, according to Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen.

Allen said some of the violations included processing voter registration forms without signatures from voters, making registrants active who had been convicted of disqualifying felony convictions, issuing photo IDs to non-registered voters and individuals who had disqualifying felonies, registering a voter at her home address who does not live there, and processing voter registration forms without the required sign-off of a second registrar.

“We simply will not allow someone who has operated in this manner to continue to serve as a member of the Board of Registrars,” Allen said. “We took the appropriate action in light of the circumstances.”

Robbins no longer has access to any office, equipment, systems, or resources of the Board of Registrars, Allen said.