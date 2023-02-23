DALEVILLE - An overwhelmed and humbled Josh Robertson is the new Daleville City Schools Superintendent after a unanimous vote by the Daleville Board of Education Wednesday afternoon.

Robertson, a Daleville native, was Daleville High School principal prior to being appointed interim superintendent by the board following the resignation of then Superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps in late October.

At a special called meeting Jan. 4, the board approved the school attorney’s recommended timeline for a replacement for Stamps that included resumes and applications mailed or hand-delivered to the board attorney’s office and an opportunity for the school board members to individually review the application at the board attorney’s office and rank their top choices. At the DBOE meeting Wednesday, the board was expected to discuss the hiring plan going forward and how many interviews it would hold.

Before the superintendent search status item on the DBOE agenda was discussed at the regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday, the board went into a 15-minute executive session after which DBOE member Lynne McWilliams made a motion to dispense with further procedures in the superintendent search and appoint Robertson.

“Josh Robertson has been here since he was a kid,” a visibly emotional McWilliams said. ‘He went to school here, he came back here as a teacher, he served as assistant principal and principal of the high school here, his kids go to school here, he’s been interim superintendent since November, he’s an involved member of this community, he goes to church here, he’s chairman of the water board,” she said. “I move that the board forgo interviewing candidates for the superintendent and further move that the board appoint Joshua Robertson to be the permanent superintendent of the Daleville City Board of Education.”

Robertson had been serving as interim superintendent of the three-school system since being unanimously appointed by the DBOE in early November, one week after Dr. Lisa Stamps announced her resignation. At the time, Robertson was in his ninth year as principal at Daleville High School. He served DHS as assistant principal for two years before that

“I probably shouldn’t even speak right now,” an emotional Robertson said as the board broke into applause after its unanimous vote. “I’m overwhelmed and completely humbled.”