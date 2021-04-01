Roby joins Bradley as senior advisor for governmental affairs

MONTGOMERY - Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has announced that former U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is joining its firm as a senior advisor in the governmental affairs and economic development practice groups.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome Martha as a senior advisor for governmental affairs and economic development,” said Bradley Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner Jonathan Skeeters. “Martha has a decade of service as a member of Congress and service on the Montgomery City Council, as well as a background in private legal practice. She brings tremendous experience to our firm and will be able to help advance the interests of our clients in Alabama and across the country.”
“I have had the pleasure of working with Martha since her election to Congress in 2010,” said David Stewart, Bradley’s governmental affairs practice group leader. "During her service in Congress, she distinguished herself for her ability to solve problems for her constituents and to work well with all members of Congress. Martha has a wide breadth of experience from her time in Washington and on the Montgomery City Council. We are very excited to have Martha join us.”
Prior to joining Bradley, Roby served as the representative for Alabama's 2nd Congressional District from 2011 to 2021. Early in her tenure, she served on the Agriculture, Armed Services, and Education and Workforce committees. She also served as the chairman of the Subcommittee of Oversight and Investigations of the House Armed Services Committee during the 113th Congress and was the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet for the House Judiciary Committee in the 116th Congress.
Roby was the first representative from Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District to serve on the House Appropriations Committee, where at some point she served on six of the 12 subcommittees. In her tenure in Congress, Roby sponsored and cosponsored more than 500 bills.
Before being elected to Congress, she was in private practice in Montgomery and then served on the Montgomery City Council from 2003 to 2010.