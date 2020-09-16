Sally arrives: Torrential rain, flash flood warning, tornado watch across Wiregrass

“We are already receiving a large amount of rain as of Wednesday morning, and as the day continues more bands will come through our area bringing more rain and heavy downfalls at times,” Judah said. “If you don’t have to be on the roadways, don’t. Stay home. Right now is not the time for sightseeing.”

A flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service Wednesday morning for the area. According to Judah, the EMA is constantly monitoring all low-lying roadways and Dothan's downtown streets for flooding.

“We have several county roads and streets located downtown that typically flood with tremendous rainfall,” Judah said. “ We don’t want to put our EMS and firefighters in any more danger than they already are. If you see standing water on the roadway turn around for your safety. Do not attempt to cross.”

The weather service also issued a tornado watch for the area until 6 p.m., Wednesday, and that could be extended.

Sally’s motion remains very slow and is now drifting north/northeast. The potential for tropical storm force winds further inland into the Panhandle and southeast Alabama do exist. Slight shifts east are possible.