Scarecrows with a purpose grace downtown Ozark

OZARK — "Helping Dale County residents overcome employment barriers” is the real purpose of the decorated scarecrows lining the perimeter of the downtown amphitheater here, said Mary Hill Family Services Center Executive Director Paige Knight as she surveyed the crowd voting for their favorite scarecrow Friday night.

This is the second year the Scarecrows on the Square has been held as a fundraiser for the MHFSC’s Workforce Development Program. The first year there were 11 entries, Knight said. “This year we have more than doubled that. We even had one business pay the entry fee without putting in a scarecrow. “

All of the participant entry fees go directly to help people in Dale County, Knight said. “The whole purpose of our Workforce Development Program is to put people back to work.”

The MHFSC workforce development program includes Materials and Skills Towards Employment Resilience classes, free professional development classes open to anyone. “Our goal is to remove barriers,” Knight said. “We cover essential soft skills to improve employability and equip workers with best practices to ensure employment resilience.

“Our workforce development programs are designed to help you find employment — and once you have it, to keep it,” Knight said. “We want to see our clients succeed.”

Everyone who attended had the opportunity to vote for their favorite scarecrow. When the votes were tallied, first place winner was the Ozark Community Tennis and Pickleball entry and second place was Elevations School of Dance.

Third place was a three-way tie between the Ozark-Dale-County Economic Development Corporation, Brackin Insurance, and the Ozark-Dale County Humane Society.

Knight was pretty certain that the Mary Hill FSC scarecrow entry would not be a serious contender for the crown. “When we were decorating our scarecrow we were pretty proud of it,” she said. “When we saw the rest of the competition we realized that ours was clearly the ugliest out here.”

The event raised $1,450. “Every penny goes toward the workforce development program,” Knight said, adding appreciation to the supporters who made the event possible through their donations. “This was truly a community event.”

The scarecrows will remain in place at the Ozark Amphitheater downtown until the end of the month.