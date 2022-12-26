SE Alabama Highland Games donates to Daleville Boys & Girls Club

DALEVILLE - The Boys & Girls Club of Daleville has received a donation from the Southeast Alabama Highland Games, given on behalf of the association after its second successful event held in Daleville in September.

This was the sixth time the Highland Games were held in the Wiregrass and the second year for the games to be held in Culpepper Park, said Daleville Mayor Jayme Stayton, thanking Chris Bailey and Scotty Johnson from the Southeast Alabama Highland Games Association for the generosity.

The Southeast Alabama Highland Games and Scottish Heritage Festival made its return in 2021 after missing a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition is made up of games that show off the strength and determination of athletes of all ages and skill levels who compete in events such as shot put, hammer throw, and beam flips.

The 2021 event was moved from Dothan to Daleville after officials from the City of Daleville approached organizers about partnering on the event, said Johnson. The city offered assistance that organizers of the not-for-profit event couldn’t turn down, he said.

Billed as an event “where kudzu and kilts collide,” the games were started in the Wiregrass in 2016 by the Twisted Kilt Society. Featured are all the traditional Highland Games events, Johnson said, including the caber toss, sheaf toss, Scottish hammer throw, weight for height, and stone throw. Activities at the daylong event also include kids’ athletics—which are a staged down version of the competition to let the younglings try it out for themselves, he said.

“It is an event to behold. The Southeast Alabama Highland Games, or known to some as the Wiregrass Highland Games, began as an idea that developed during a sit-down around the Twisted Kilt Society table,” Johnson said. “That idea has grown into the Southeast Alabama Highland Games, the aim of which is to enrich our community by providing an educational, family friendly event.”

Boys & Girls Club of Daleville Chairman of the Board Joel Adams said that a portion of proceeds both years has been donated to the two-year-old Boys & Girls Club of Daleville. “We are very appreciative of their continued support,” Adams said.