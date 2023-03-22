The Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (SEACH) is sponsoring a Homeless Connect event in Dothan on Saturday, April 15 in order to get much needed supplies delivered to homeless areas, camps, and individuals.

The event is taking place from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. in the back parking lot of the Mixson Business Center at 545 West Main St. in Dothan.

Food items needed include Vienna sausages, Beanie Weenies, Ramen Noodles, fruit cups, granola bars, ravioli, tuna, peanut butter crackers, cheese crackers, small bag chips, small bag crackers, Spam or potted meat, canned soup, SpaghettiOs, cookie packs, apple sauce, small bag of nuts, beef jerky, boxed raisins, fruit snacks, trail mix, and small canned pop top veggies.

Needed living items include new socks, new underwear, hats and caps, bandanas, sunglasses, umbrellas, raincoats, purses, wallets, blankets, sheets, tents, bikes, air mattresses, camp chairs, Coleman stoves, propane tanks, flashlights, belts, backpacks, bug spray, batteries, sunscreen, and can openers.

Toiletry items needed include shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste, razors, shaving cream, body lotion, bath soap, shower gel, comb, toilet paper, and feminine pads.

Baby items such as diapers and wipes are also on the list of needed supplies.

Summer clothing items such as shorts, shoes, and sandals can be donated but must be in adult male, adult female, child male, and child female sizes.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations throughout Dothan:

— The Ark, Mon through Fri, 9:30 a.m-3:30 p.m., 475 West Main Street.

— The Harbor, Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu & Sat 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m., 320 N. Foster Street.

— Love in Action, Tue & Thu 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 279 W Main Street.

Monetary donations are also accepted and can be addressed to SEACH, 545 West Main Street, Suite 100, Dothan, AL 36301.

Volunteers are needed to help sort and pack the food and supplies. To volunteer, go to the Covan trailer in the back parking lot at the Mixson Business Center on the day of the event.

For more information, dial 2-1-1.