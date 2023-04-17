OZARK-A one year old state bi-literacy recognition program has been adopted by the Ozark City Schools Board of Education, according to OCS Superintendent Reeivice Girtman.

The Alabama Department of Education Seal of Bi-literacy program, recognition for graduates who have demonstrated proficiency in English and at least one other language--including sign language--was adopted by the OCSBOE at the meeting April 13.

Ozark City Schools are the fifth school district in Alabama to have this distinction, Girtman said. The other schools who have adopted the Alabama Department of Education Seal of Bi-literacy are Hoover High School, Vestavia Hills High School, Mountain Brook High School, and Guntersville High School.

The Alabama State Seal of Bi-literacy, House Bill 46, signed into law April 6, 2022, is “a step in the right direction towards recognizing bilingualism and promoting educational equity for English Learners,” said Alabama State Department of Education English Learner Education Administrator Maria Franco to educators when the program was put into place last year. “Here is a great opportunity to join professional learning communities of World Language and English Language educators to focus on mutual support and collaboration.”

“The school board was eager to approve the proposal and provide this wonderful opportunity for our students,” said Girtman. “Currently, some five Carroll High School seniors are eligible for ASOB. If students meet the remaining criteria, they will be able to graduate in May with the ASOB credentials.

“The Seal of Bi-literacy is an award given by a school, district, or state in recognition of students who have studied and attained proficiency in two or more languages by high school graduation,” Girtman explained. “This designation on a student’s high school diploma also provides employers and universities with a method of identifying bilingual candidate students with 21st Century skills and those who prioritized the study of other languages and cultures.

"We are excited to provide opportunities that allow our students to reach their full potential," Girtman said. "We believe the ASOB will motivate more students to achieve high standards.

“The purpose of the Alabama Seal of Bi-literacy is to encourage students to study multiple languages, to certify attainment of bi-literacy and to provide employers with a method of identifying individuals proficient in language and bi-literacy skills,” he added. “Its purpose to strengthen intergroup relationships, affirm the value of diversity, and honor the multiple cultures and languages in the community.”