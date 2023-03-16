Fortner Street between South Edgewood Drive and Mason Street is set to close on Monday and Tuesday for a sewer line repair.
The road will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
For more information, contact Rick Mitchell at 334-615-3300.
Fortner Street between South Edgewood Drive and Mason Street is set to close on Monday and Tuesday for a sewer line repair.
The road will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
For more information, contact Rick Mitchell at 334-615-3300.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Dothan homebuilder and his office manager are charged with multiple counts of fraud following a year-long fraud investigation conducted by t…
Two Southwest Florida women hired to care for a 92-year-old woman with dementia instead cared only for the $542,760 they could steal from her …
During its regular meeting on Monday, the Houston County Commission denied the request for a lounge retail liquor license by Ramu Enterprises,…
GRACEVILLE, Florida – Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting early Monday sout…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.