OZARK-The Dale County Commission’s recent decision to install security cameras in the government building here was not unanimous and now the county Emergency Management Agency Executive Director is joining the discussion.

Yes, security cameras are needed in public buildings, Dale County EMA Executive Director Willie Worsham said Tuesday. “The only question is why they have not been installed as a safety measure before now.”

At the Dale County Commission meeting May 9, commissioners voted by majority to fund installation of security cameras in the lobby and front parking lot of the building located at the intersection of Highways 231 and 123. At the meeting April 25 the commission had approved $12,226 for installation of security cameras to be placed outside on the rear of the building, in the solid waste department lobby area near the entrance of the building and two in the commission meeting room in the same building.

At the meeting April 25, the commission approved the camera purchase by a vote of 3-1, with Commissioner Adam Enfinger casting the single nay vote after questioning justification for the expense with other needs in the county.

At the May 9 vote on additional cameras, Enfinger was joined in a “nay” vote by Dale County Commissioner Donald Grantham. Commissioners Chris Carroll and Frankie Wilson voted in favor of the installation and Dale County Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon broke the tie by voting in favor of the additional security cameras.

After the vote, McKinnon said he had written a memo, dated May 9, to Enfinger, copies of which were available to the public at the entrance to the meeting room, he said. In the memo, McKinnon questioned the veracity of comments Enfinger made to the Ozark weekly newspaper after the meeting. “You have made outlandish and false statements in a public forum,” McKinnon wrote in the memo. “What you stated is totally untrue.”

“You did not bring your allegations to the commission’s attention during the meeting,” McKinnon wrote. “Instead you made comments to the newspaper and TV station. Since you did not give the commission chance to address your allegations, I’ll do so now.”

In the May 4 newspaper article, attached to the memo, Enfinger is quoted as saying that he “believed the commission was taking the first steps to monitoring employees’ conversation, while in their offices and during the commission of their duties. “It was made very clear in the commission meeting that the cameras would be placed in public areas,” McKinnon said in his memo. “You deliberately made a statement that was untrue to cause anxiety among our employees.

“The commission has no intent on monitoring employees’ conversations. The commission is only interested in the safety of its employees,” McKinnon said in his memo.

That is true, Worsham said. “Many still have trouble wrapping their arms around this purchase,” he said. “Do we really need it? What is it to be used for? Are we using it to spy on our employees and why are we using the money instead of paving new roads or fixing potholes on the county roadways?”

McKinnon had explained during the two meetings during which the cameras were discussed that funding for paving is a different budget item all together and the funds could not be interchanged.

“And as we look at the facts on installing the system and its capabilities, it is very important to understand that the camera system that is being proposed is for video surveillance only,” Worsham explained. “Recording of conversations is totally impossible except for the county commission meetings in the large meeting room, which already are audio recorded.

“With our employee work force being 75% female, it is imperative that we have surveillance on the outside of the buildings especially during the fall months as the days get shorter for security measures,”

Worsham explained. “That is why many buildings, particularly in very urban areas, have security cameras at every corner of a structure. If anything occurs on the property, be it a break in or a slip and fall accident or vandalism of county vehicles that are parked behind the building in the parking lot, there is a visual record of the event.”

The camera system has an added benefit, Worsham said. “Studies have shown that while security cameras can't deter 100% of crime, in general, most academic studies have shown them to reduce and deter crime overall.”

Worsham said the planned placement of the security cameras inside the government building are public areas and will have no audio recording capabilities. “We have been approached by the veteran’s administration office, the Auburn extension office, and the Dale County School Superintendent as to why we do not have cameras on the inside of the building,” he said referring to other entities housed in the government building.

Worsham said that the year 2023 is on track, nationwide, to be the worst in recent history for mass killings in the U.S. “According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, the U.S. is on pace for 60 mass killings this year. There were 31 in 2019, 21 in 2020, 28 in 2021 and 36 in 2022,” he said.

“The incidents have spanned the country, from Chicago to Mississippi and Tennessee to Texas,” Worsham said. “They have occurred at shopping malls, schools, parties and in countless neighborhoods.

“Dale County is also not immune to assaults with gun violence,” Worsham said, noting that there have been 206 “shots fired,” two firearms assaults and 37 calls for a “man with a gun” over the past 12 months.

To those who ask if installing security cameras is worth the expense, Worsham said he has one answer as an EMA Director and as a taxpayer, and that is “absolutely.”