Alabama's senior U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville was in the Wiregrass Monday to speak with local leaders.

"Our issues are his issues as well," Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said. "We're very appreciative to have the senator here in Dothan and the Wiregrass area so we can talk about these things."

Tuberville, who was elected in 2021, met with local officials at the Dothan Chamber of Commerce to discuss a wide variety of topics and the impact they have on the Wiregrass region.

Education, healthcare, law enforcement, and clean water were just some of the topics covered in the roundtable discussion. While the conversation was mostly positive, some issues were identified and Tuberville hopes to address them.

"We talked about the postal service and how some of the smaller communities around here don't have their zip code," Tuberville said. "That wasn't the only issue brought up, but we'll take everything that has been said back with us and maybe we can help in a small way."

In the meeting, Tuberville also praised the City of Dothan's multimillion-dollar downtown revitalization project and stressed the importance of having similar projects in the area to attract new residents.

"The Wiregrass is one of the best-kept secrets in Alabama," Tuberville said. "We need to prepare for more people coming because eventually they are going to. Everyone is seeing the growth in Florida, but that will only last so long because you can only take so many people in the Florida area. This area is a great place to live so we need to continue to make it more appealing."

Although he has been criticized in the news recently, Tuberville said he will continue to stand up for what he believes in and make decisions for the benefit of the state.

"I didn't go to Washington to make friends; I went there to help the people of Alabama," Tuberville said. "I take my marching orders from the taxpayers and citizens of this state. No matter if it's rural areas or cities, I try to help all corners of Alabama. Sometimes you need to make hard decisions and stand up for what you think is right."

Aside from meeting with local officials, Tuberville also spent some time at Fort Novosel to discuss the budget for the military. During his time in office, Tuberville, who also serves on the Armed Forces Committee, has worked closely with the installation.

"When I first got to D.C., I went to talk to the commander over there and I asked him what his needs were," Tuberville said. "He told me they needed better on-site housing for military families, and later on, we provided millions of dollars toward housing at Fort Novosel."

Despite the state having to deal with issues such as inflation and the fentanyl crisis, Tuberville believes Alabama is still one of the best places to live.

"We've got problems like every other state does," Tuberville said. "But Alabama is very diverse because you have beaches in the south, farmland in the east, and mountains in the north. The healthcare system is also great and it's definitely a popular place in Washington D.C."

Area officials included: Mark Blankenship, Mayor of Ozark; David Hayes, Mayor of Geneva; Cynthia Gary, Mayor of Midland City; Cindy Buie, Mayor of Webb; Carol Barfield, Mayor of Ashford; Dexter Glanton, Abbeville City Councilman; Ray Marler, Mayor of Headland; Rob Hinson, Mayor of Slocomb; William Cooper, Mayor of Enterprise; Kim Trotter, Mayor of Rehobeth; Billy Snell, Mayor of Taylor; Cas Haddock, Mayor of Columbia; Bobby Borland, Mayor of Pinckard; Earl Johnson, Mayor of Andalusia; Randy Roland, Mayor of Cowarts; Clay King, Mayor of Samson; Steve McMillan, Dale County Commission Chairman; David Money, Henry County Commission Chairman; Todd Brannon, Geneva County Commissioner; Tony Helms, Geneva County Sheriff; Eric Blankenship, Henry County Sheriff; Will Glover, Dothan Police Officer; Donald Valenza, Houston County Sheriff; and Mark Jones, Headland Police Chief.