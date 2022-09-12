Sentencing set for former college teacher charged with sex crimes

A sentencing date has been set for a former teacher who pled guilty to two counts of traveling to meet a child for sex and eight counts of second-degree sodomy in Dale County Circuit Court.

A sentencing hearing for Kimberly Sonanstine, 39, is set for Oct. 4 before Circuit Judge Kimberly Clarke, District Attorney Kirke Adams said Monday.

Sonanstine pled guilty before Clarke Sept. 6, Adams said. Sonanstine has been free on $500 bond set after she was arrested Oct. 5, 2021 on 40 sex charges that stemmed from allegations she molested a child more than five years ago.

She was employed with Wallace College at the time of her arrest but is no longer on the college staff.

Sonanstine pled guilty to two counts of traveling to meet a child for sex and eight counts of second-degree sodomy. She also was charged with some 30 misdemeanor charges of second-degree sexual abuse, Adams said.