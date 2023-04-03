OZARK — A pastor who has served the United Methodist Church for more than 70 years was celebrated with a surprise 90th birthday cake, with a single candle on top, as Sunday’s contemporary worship service at First Ozark UMC came to an end.

Pastor Emeritus Dr. Billy Doyle Gaither had just finished serving communion with First Ozark UMC’s Senior Pastor Dr. Jason Thrower when a cart bearing an oversized birthday cake was wheeled to the front of the church as church members from all three services joined in a rendition of "Happy Birthday" for the man who has served the congregation since 1989.

“I’m sure glad they didn’t put 90 candles on this thing,” a visibly surprised Gaither said. “I’m so overwhelmed that I don’t know what to say.”

“I looked for Bible verses that summed up Billy Gaither’s life,” State Rep. Steve Clouse, a longtime Gaither family friend, told those assembled in the church’s Family Life Center where contemporary worship services are held. “I could have quoted the whole Bible but I did come up with two verses that I think exemplify his life of servant leadership.

“Both illustrate his service to the United Methodist Church and to all of us here,” Clouse said, citing Ephesians 4:32—“Be kind of one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you”, and Galatians 6:2—“Bear one another’s burdens and so fulfill the law of Christ.”

Before Gaither’s appointment to Ozark in 1989, he was appointed to Asbury UMC in Montgomery in 1957; Wesley Chapel UMC in Mobile in 1961; Hartford UMC in 1964; Livingston UMC in 1969; Chickasaw UMC in 1971; and Fort Walton Beach UMC in 1976. Gaither came to Ozark after serving six years as Mobile District Superintendent.

Gaither grew up in Tallassee, graduated from Huntingdon College and received a Master of Theology Degree from Chandler School of Theology in Atlanta. His wife, the late Carolyn Gaither, from Fairhope also attended Huntingdon College, which is where they met.

“There have been such wonderful experiences here,” Gaither said to the congregation he has served since 1989. “We’ve had some tender moments; we’ve had some great, glorious moments and I want to thank you because you have made it possible for so many wonderful things to be done in the name of the Lord. “There have been some rough bumpy roads in my life, as in everyone’s, but you all have made my life so much happier than I could have ever imagined. I thank you for the opportunity to worship in your church.”

Clouse said that Gaither’s impact is manifested throughout the church on Broad Street, to include the Family Life Center they gathered in Sunday. “His family was marveling over the beautiful facility and I told them Brother Billy was responsible for its construction. Of course, Billy deflected all praise, crediting his church family, but I told his family that he was the inspiration and the leadership behind it all.”

“His vision and bold leadership brought growth in all aspects of the church’s life and mission,” wrote Glenn L. Wells Sr. and the late Dale County Judge Val McGee in the history of the church they co-authored titled “A Cross Above.” Ground was broken in March 2001 on the 31,000 square foot facility that includes a large multi-purpose room, which serves as a gym, several adult Sunday school classrooms, additional space for the child development center, a weight room and a chapel.

In June 2002, Gaither retired and was recognized for 50 years’ service in the UMC Alabama West Florida Conference. He has served since then in an emeritus status.

That same afternoon the family life center that Gaither is credited with inspiring was consecrated.

“Living for Jesus,” was the hymn chosen for that Sunday, according to Dr. Shirley Woodie, a member of the 2002 Planning Committee. “The Planning Committee members chose this particular hymn because we feel that the words effectively capture the central focus of Billy Gaither’s life and ministry,” she said. “We marvel at the way God has used one dedicated servant to advance His kingdom’s work.”