Several City of Dothan streets will be closed beginning Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, due to sewer line work.

BLD will line laterals on Chinook Street and Sioux Street, and L&K Contracting plans to work on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals in an area between Girard Avenue and Camelia Drive, and on Tacoma Street.

Traffic will be limited to local only and motorists are encouraged to exercise caution in work areas.

Individuals who are directly affected by this work should check their door hangers for instructions.

For more information, contact Rick Mitchell at 334-615-3300.