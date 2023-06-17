While many communities are picking up debris caused by severe weather that has pummeled the Wiregrass over the last couple of days, Henry County was one of the area’s hardest hit.

According to the Henry County EMA, on Wednesday, June 14, at around 10:40 a.m., a tornado touched down in Abbeville and caused damage to several structures, including the Alabama Forestry Commission building.

After the storms rolled through the region Wednesday morning, a second round of severe weather struck the area early Thursday and damaged the Henry County Courthouse.

“Our communications tower blew down during the night, and the roof sustained damage,” Henry County Probate Judge David Money said. “Several of our offices on the top floor also flooded because water ended up leaking in.”

Most of those offices are occupied by circuit judges and attorneys. Due to the extensive repairs that need to be made, the top floor of the building will be closed to the public next week.

A new roof needs to be put on the building. Although insurance will cover some of the cost, it is going to be an expensive fix.

“It’s going to cost quite a bit,” Money said. “We’ll be listening to prices and quotes throughout next week.”

Aside from the courthouse, the Henry County Veterans Memorial Park also suffered significant damage during the severe storms. During Wednesday’s tornado, five war monuments honoring those who served in wars such as World War II and the Vietnam War were blown over due to strong winds.

Money hopes the monuments can be repaired soon.

“Hundreds of names are on those memorials and it breaks your heart to see them damaged,” Money said.

No injuries have been reported in Henry County. It is currently unknown how strong Wednesday’s tornado was as officials from the National Weather Service have not been able to survey the area due to the additional severe weather.

Outside of Henry County, other areas in the Wiregrass also suffered significant damage.

Several trees were down on Highway 105 and County Road 60 in Dale County. Workers were seen clearing trees and other debris off the roadways, and some residents were cutting up trees that came down in their yards.

One house in the county had a tree limb fall onto the roof and outdoor playground equipment was destroyed in the front yard. In Skipperville, an overhang blew over and came to a rest against a shed behind T. Jordan Catering, located near the Dollar General on Highway 105.

According to the NWS in Tallahassee, tranquil weather is expected to return Monday and last through Wednesday. Temperatures are forecast to be in the low to mid 80s each day.