Portions of the Wiregrass could see a slight risk for severe weather Sunday afternoon into early Monday.

The greatest potential for severe weather will stretch across an area populated by more than six million people that includes southeast Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and southwest Georgia, according to the National Weather Service's (NWS) Storm Prediction Center.

The NWS office in Tallahassee's forecast Friday morning showed that a strong cold front will move through the region Sunday into Monday and bring the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms to the area.

While the timing of the system remains uncertain, a few scattered thunderstorms will be possible Sunday morning, but an organized line of storms could develop Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, hail, and heavy rain are the primary concerns with this round of storms. Although the risk is low, the possibility of a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

Much of the area is under a slight risk while areas farther east are at a marginal risk. As the system continues to trek into the Florida Big Bend and southwest Georgia, the severe threat becomes more uncertain as less instability is expected.

As of Friday, the slight risk area, which is a 2 on a scale of 5 for severe weather, includes Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and parts of Houston counties, including the city of Dothan.

Once the system moves through the region, sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s are forecast through Wednesday. It is forecast to be chilly at night as lows are expected to be in the mid to upper 30s on Monday through Wednesday.