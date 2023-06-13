An active weather pattern is expected to continue as portions of the Wiregrass are at an enhanced risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday.

The greatest potential for severe weather will stretch across an area populated by nearly three million people that includes southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.

While the timing is uncertain, the NWS office in Tallahassee's forecast Tuesday morning showed the best chance for severe weather will be during the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday. More severe weather is also possible overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

Damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, large hail, heavy rain, and tornadoes are the primary concerns with this round of storms.

Due to excessive rainfall, portions of the Wiregrass could see two to four inches of rain through Thursday night. The Weather Prediction Center's rainfall outlook map shows that the area has a 15% probability of excessive rainfall leading to rapid onset flooding on Wednesday.

Although flash flooding is possible, area rivers including the Little Choctawhatchee River near Dothan, are well below flood stage.

As of Tuesday, the enhanced risk area, which is a 3 on a scale of 5 for severe weather includes, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and portions of Houston counties, including the City of Dothan.

Once this round of thunderstorms pushes through the region, thunderstorms remain in the forecast for the rest of the week. Temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 80s to lower 90s each day.