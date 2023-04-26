Some weekday plans may be hindered as portions of the Wiregrass could see a round of severe weather Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

The greatest potential for severe weather stretches across an area populated by more than six million people and includes portions of southeast Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and southwest Georgia, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.

The NWS office in Tallahassee's forecast Wednesday morning showed that a large line of strong to severe thunderstorms out ahead of a cold front will approach from the west during the afternoon on Thursday. While the timing isn't certain, the line is expected to push through the region Thursday night through early Friday morning.

Damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, large hail, and possible tornadoes are the primary concerns with this system. Heavy rainfall is also expected as the latest forecast rainfall totals showed four to six inches of rain is predicted to fall in the region from Thursday morning through Monday morning.

Much of the area is under a slight risk for severe weather. As of Wednesday, the area, which is a 2 on a scale of 5 for severe weather, covers Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and parts of Houston counties, including the City of Dothan.

On Friday, the risk for severe weather remains as the line will slowly weaken as it moves through the area. Confidence is lower compared to Thursday, but isolated wind gusts and small hail could be possible with any storms that do redevelop.

Once this system passes through, thunderstorms remain in the forecast through the weekend. Sunny skies are expected to return on Monday and tranquil weather is forecast through next Friday with high temperatures in the mid 70s to upper 80s each day.