Two City of Dothan contractors are expected to work on multiple city streets during the week of March 27.

L&K Contracting will work on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on Tacoma Street and in an area between Girard Avenue and Camellia Drive.

Traffic on these roads will be limited to local only. Residents who are directly impacted by this are asked to check their door hangers for instructions.

Advantage Manholes will also work on manholes in the Garden District during the same time period.

Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution when traveling through work areas.

For more information, contact Rick Mitchell at 334-615-3300.