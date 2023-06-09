Sewer lines on several Dothan streets will be worked on throughout next week.

According to the City of Dothan, L&K Contracting anticipates working on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on Houston Street, Tacoma Street, and in an area between Girard Avenue and Camellia Drive during the week of June 12-16.

Road paving will also occur on Burdeshaw Street and Girard Avenue during the same time frame.

Traffic will be limited to local only and customers who are directly impacted by this work should check their door hangers for instructions.

Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution when traveling through work zones as sections of these roads may be closed with traffic cones.

For more information, contact Rick Mitchell at 334-615-3300.