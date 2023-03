L&K Contracting expects to work on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on Tacoma Street and West Burdeshaw Street on March 13 through March 17.

The city encourages resident who are affected by this work to check their door handles for instructions.

Advance Manholes anticipates working on manholes in the Garden District during the same timeframe.

For more information, contact Rick Mitchell at 334-615-3300