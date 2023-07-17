Bond is set at $350,000 for Shannon Scott Anthony, 40, after an initial appearance before Coffee County District Judge Josh Wilson.

In a Zoom call from the Coffee County Jail, Anthony appeared before Wilson and Twelfth Judicial Circuit District Attorney James Tarbox Saturday morning.

After a day-long search Friday by multiple law enforcement agencies, Anthony was taken into custody in Enterprise at 7:45 p.m. Friday.

Anthony had eluded officers who responded to a 4 a.m. Friday report of a disorderly person in the 100 block of Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise Police Department’s Public Information Officer Capt. Billy Haglund said earlier.

When officers arrived at the residence, they discovered two men fighting. During the altercation, Anthony ran back into the residence and threatened officers with a firearm. Officers were able to get the victim and two other occupants of the residence to safety before Anthony barricaded himself inside.

Haglund said police entered the home at 9:30 a.m. and discovered that Anthony had fled.

Tracking dogs from the Alabama Department of Corrections and a Dale County Sheriff’s Department helicopter joined in the search and at 12:38 p.m., members of the search team located Anthony hiding in an abandoned pickup truck in the woods behind the Mitchell Dodge dealership on Boll Weevil Circle.

Haglund said Anthony was armed and barricaded himself in the truck. “After multiple hours of negotiation with the suspect, he finally surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident,” Haglund said.

Anthony is charged with second-degree burglary, certain persons forbidden to possess firearms, and two counts of menacing.

Tarbox said he asked the judge to impose a higher bond than the standard amounts set out in the Alabama Rules of Criminal Procedure for several reasons, to include Anthony’s criminal history and the fact that he had recently posted bond on multiple charges in Houston County. “The events all day Friday, which include pointing a firearm at officers responding to the initial call, lead the state to take the position that the defendant is a threat to public safety,” Tarbox said.

Wilson set Anthony’s bond at $250,000 in the second-degree burglary charge, $70,000 in the certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm charge, and $15,000 on each count of menacing charges.

“The district attorney’s office appreciates all of our law enforcement partners and their actions during Friday’s events,” Tarbox said. “The collaboration between and assistance provided by numerous agencies led to the peaceful outcome of a situation that could have unfortunately been deadly.”

Haglund echoed that sentiment. “We would like to thank the ALEA, ALEA SWAT Team, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan Police Department, ATF, Enterprise Rescue, and Alabama Department of Corrections for their assistance in apprehending this individual,” Haglund said. “We would also like to thank the staff of Mitchell Dodge for their support during this incident.”