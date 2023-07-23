ELBA-Bond has been denied for a man charged in connection with a day-long, multiple-agency search in Enterprise last week.

“The court is satisfied that the defendant presents a serious risk to the public at large if the defendant were to be released from custody,” said Coffee County District Judge Josh Wilson in a ruling that followed a nearly three-hour hearing at the courthouse in Elba Friday afternoon.

Shannon Scott Anthony, 40, has been in Coffee County Jail since he surrendered to Enterprise Police July 14 after a day that began with a 4 a.m. call to police reporting a disorderly person in the 100 block of Boll Weevil Circle. When officers arrived at the residence, they discovered Anthony and another man fighting.

Anthony ran back into the residence and threatened officers with a firearm that he obtained there. Officers were able to get the occupants of the residence to safety before entering the home at 9:30 a.m., discovering that Anthony had fled. Tracking dogs from the Alabama Department of Corrections and a Dale County Sheriff’s Department helicopter joined in the search and at 12:38 p.m., members of the search team located Anthony in an abandoned pickup truck in the woods behind the Mitchell Dodge dealership on Boll Weevil Circle.

Anthony was armed with a rifle during nearly eight hours of negations with officers before he surrendered to authorities at 7:45 p.m. He was initially charged with second-degree burglary, certain persons forbidden to possess firearms, and two counts of menacing. Anthony had been free on bond from Houston County on unrelated charges that included theft, attempting to elude, and criminal mischief.

“The events all day Friday, which include pointing a firearm at officers responding to the initial call, leads the state to take the position that the defendant is a threat to public safety,” said Twelfth Judicial Circuit District Attorney James Tarbox said, asking the judge to deny bond citing Anthony’s criminal history.

Wilson had set Anthony’s bond at $250,000 in the second-degree burglary charge, $70,000 in the certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm charge, and $15,000 on each count of menacing charges but a decision was made by Tarbox and members of the EPD Criminal Investigative Division to upgrade the burglary charge to first-degree burglary and Tarbox asked that Anthony be held without bond pursuant to the Anaiah’s Law hearing Friday.

The 12-minute E911 call that the homeowner made to police July 14 was played twice during Friday’s hearing. The second playing was for the benefit of the homeowner who testified under oath Friday that Anthony had not broken into her home, had not taken a weapon from her home and had not started the altercation between the two men, despite what she had reported on the July 14 call to 911.

The woman also told the court that Anthony had been a guest in her home for several days prior to the altercation that had been caused by the other man, who, she said, had a drinking problem. She said the kicked-in door had been damaged about a year previously and not been damaged by Anthony. She said that all the weapons in her home were accounted for but later told the court that she “couldn’t say honesty,” how many weapons she had in her home.

Asked about her relationship with Anthony, the woman first denied any relationship other than friendship and said she had never discussed weapons with him but later reversed both answers. A recorded phone call from the jail between the woman and Anthony was played for the court. In that phone call, she and Anthony discussed the firearm involved in the standoff. He told her that he had thought the weapon that he picked up from her dining room was just a “decoration” and told her that he loved her.

Enterprise Police Detective Tanner Bruhn outlined the events of July 14 which began with the 4 a.m. E911 call. He said that Anthony had been put on suicide watch in the jail following his arrest because of comments that he had made during the stand-off with police, requesting that they kill him. Anthony’s attorney, William Rayborn, asked Bruhn whether any of the law officers involved had considered that Anthony might be mentally ill and in need of his medication. Bruhn replied that Anthony was offered food and water multiple times during the stand-off and that the immediate concern of law officers on the scene was disarming Anthony and ending the standoff without injury to any party.

In his ruling, Wilson noted that as many as 30 to 40 law enforcement officers were involved in the search for Anthony and the subsequent standoff. A .22 rifle was located in the abandoned vehicle that Anthony occupied during the standoff and it was determined that it was a fully functioning firearm.

Wilson called Anthony a flight risk, citing one of Anthony’s recorded conversation from the county jail in which he said, “If I would have kept going, they would have never found me.”

“The court is of the opinion that bail in this case is due to be denied as there is no condition or combination of conditions of release that the court is satisfied will reasonably protect the safety of the community or any person,” Wilson wrote, adding that Anthony “has an extensive criminal history from the State of Florida, amassing 31 pages in length. The defendant is presently on pretrial release in Houston County and has no significant ties to the local community, no family in the local community, and has no local residence.”