Shot incentives offered in Alabama despite state refusal

The University of Alabama announced Friday that students with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $20 reward in Bama Cash, a campus currency option, according to al.com.

The reward is part of the university’s “Protect Our Herd” initiative, giving the university information about necessary vaccine quantities and allowing them to plan for the possibility of campus-wide herd immunity.

Dr. Scott Harris, head of the Alabama Department of Public Heath, said he supports local initiatives to boost vaccinations but that other states have had minimal success with larger incentive programs.

The state prison system also is offering $5 in commissary credits for inmates who get vaccinated even though Gov. Kay Ivey has refused to consider such incentives for the general public. Instead, she has said, “common sense” should be enough for people to get the shots.

Just 34.1% of Alabama's population is fully vaccinated, the lowest nationally. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have risen above 900 for the first time since February amid the worsening spread of a new variants, and more than 11,490 have died of the illness caused by the coronavirus.

In an opinion piece published Tuesday by The Washington Post, Ivey defended her approach.