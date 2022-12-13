Sights of the season highlight Dothan neighborhood

Wiregrass weather rarely cooperates with those who hope for a white Christmas. However, that doesn’t stop many families throughout the area from creating their own versions of winter wonderland.

Residents of this home in Dothan’s Chapelwood neighborhood decked the halls in fine fashion, and a short drive through virtually every neighborhood and subdivision throughout the Wiregrass area will reveal and showcase of festive decorations to celebrate the Christmas season.

If you plan to take your family on a drive around your area to see the Christmas decorations, drive safely and be mindful of the residents of the neighborhoods.

If you’re in West Dothan, be sure to make your way to the Westbrook subdivision off John D. Odom Road -- particularly "Christmas on Oakwood" along Oakwood Drive -- to see some of the area’s more elaborate presentations.