A significant severe weather event is possible today and tonight as the threat has been upgraded from a slight to a moderate risk for portions of the Wiregrass.

According to the NWS office in Tallahassee's forecast, two rounds of severe weather will push through the region throughout the day. The first round is expected to come through later this morning and the second round will be overnight tonight.

Damaging winds in excess of 80 mph, large hail up to golf ball size, tornadoes, and flash flooding, are the primary concerns with these storms. The tornado threat seems to be more prominent overnight as strong tornadoes (EF2 and above) will be possible in southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia.

Due to excessive rainfall, a flood watch is in effect until Friday. Portions of the Wiregrass could see rainfall totals of four to seven inches through Thursday night. Although flash flooding is a possibility, river flooding isn't expected as area rivers, including the Little Choctawhatchee River near Dothan, are well below flood stage.

The moderate risk area, which is a 4 on a scale of 5 for severe weather, includes Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and portions of Houston counties, including the City of Dothan.

Report any severe weather to the NWS office in Tallahassee by calling 850-942-8833.