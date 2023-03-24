HENRY COUNTY — An undercover human trafficking sting has led to the arrest of six people according to a press release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

“The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will continue to make it a priority to protect the exploitation of the children in our community," Eric Blankenship, Henry County Sheriff, said in the release. "I would like to express my gratitude to the following agencies for their assistance in this operation: The Henry County Task Force, SBI (ICAC unit), Abbeville Police Department, Dale County Sheriff's Office, District Attorney Russ Goodman and his Staff, Houston County Sheriff's Office, The Department of Homeland Security, and Covenant Rescue Group.”