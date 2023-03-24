HENRY COUNTY — An undercover human trafficking sting has led to the arrest of six people according to a press release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
“The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will continue to make it a priority to protect the exploitation of the children in our community," Eric Blankenship, Henry County Sheriff, said in the release. "I would like to express my gratitude to the following agencies for their assistance in this operation: The Henry County Task Force, SBI (ICAC unit), Abbeville Police Department, Dale County Sheriff's Office, District Attorney Russ Goodman and his Staff, Houston County Sheriff's Office, The Department of Homeland Security, and Covenant Rescue Group.”
On Thursday, members from HCSO concluded "Operation SafeHouse", which focused on human trafficking in the county.
As a result of the investigation, the following individuals were arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail.
- Christopher Clayton Kelly, 37 of Eufaula; charged with first-degree human trafficking, electronic solicitation of a minor, and enticing a child for immoral purpose. Bond was set at $120,000.
- Gregory Leon Porter, 22 of Abbeville; charged with first-degree human trafficking, electronic solicitation of a minor, and enticing a child for immoral purpose. Bond was set at $120,000.
- Thomas James Pritchett, 29 of Union Springs; charged with first-degree human trafficking, electronic solicitation of a minor, and traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sex act. Bond was set at $150,000.
- Dawnte Ladell Allen, 30 of Dothan; charged with first-degree human trafficking, electronic solicitation of a minor, and traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sex act. Bond was set at $150,000.
- Anthony Arjamie Russaw, 26 of Eufaula; charged with first-degree human trafficking, electronic solicitation of a minor, and traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sex act. Bond was set at $150,000.
- Francisco Camaja Gomez, 26 of Virginia; charged with first-degree human trafficking, electronic solicitation of a minor, and traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sex act. He is being held on no bond.