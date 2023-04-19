Organizers for the annual Butterfly Fling are gearing up for the event's sixth year.

"This event gets better and better each year we do it," Leslie Hicks, a board member for Chrysalis, A Home for Girls, said. "It's a beautiful way for a family to get together and enjoy the park. It's going to be a fun afternoon for a nice activity that really gives back to the community."

The two-hour long event will be held on Sunday, April 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Landmark Park in Dothan. This is the first time since 2019 that the event is going to be held after the last two years were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A live butterfly release at 3:30 p.m. highlights the event and several other children's activities will be going on throughout the day as well. Hundreds of butterflies are expected to be released and each child has the opportunity to participate.

"The butterflies come in shipped from Orlando and they are each in a block of dry ice," Hicks said. "When they get here, we take them out of the ice and wrap them in a paper triangle. Every child gets a paper triangle and when it's time, they open it and release the butterfly."

All proceeds from the event benefit Chrysalis, A Home for Girls. The non-profit organization is based in Dothan and was created in 1988 in order to provide temporary housing to girls ages 10 to 18 who are in need of therapeutic foster care.

Since its inception, Chrysalis has made a tremendous impact on girls from the Wiregrass and beyond.

"Most of the girls are from the Wiregrass but we have a contract with the Alabama Department of Human Resources and take in girls from all over the state," Hicks said.

According to the organization's website, Chrysalis serves 67 counties across Alabama and up to 14 girls can live in the home at a time. While Hicks is thrilled with the impact Chrysalis has had, she said more work needs to be done.

"Chrysalis is meeting a need, but unfortunately there are so many children in the state that need services similar to it," Hicks said.

Jenny Williams, Chrysalis board president, said the work is very rewarding.

“I am so honored and proud to be involved in Chrysalis because it provides so much more than shelter to our girls," Williams said in a press release. "We provide love, counseling, life skill training, and academic support including professional tutoring if necessary. We want to help our girls emerge ready to face the challenges of life. Meeting former residents and hearing how Chrysalis impacted their lives in a positive way is one of my great joys in life.”

The butterfly fee is $10 in advance and $12 on the day of. The fee gives a child a live butterfly to release, and covers all activities and admission into the park. Parents not wishing to release a butterfly are admitted at no cost.

For more information about the organization or to purchase tickets for the event, go to chrysalishomeforgirls.org. If you are unable to attend the event but want to support Chrysalis, you can make a donation by going to the website and clicking the donate tab at the top of the page.