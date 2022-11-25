 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

‘Small Business Saturday’ recognized

  • Updated
  • 0
'Small Business Saturday' recognized

From left are Heather Jones, Travis Parker, Mariah Montgomery, Enterprise City Councilman Eugene Goolsby, Cooper, Erin Grantham, Mike Sutterfield, and Enterprise City Councilman Scotty Johnson.

 COURTESY PHOTO

ENTERPRISE — Enterprise Area Chamber of Commerce members, city councilmen and small business owners joined Enterprise Mayor William Cooper Wednesday at city hall as Cooper signed a proclamation declaring Saturday as “Small Business Saturday” and recognizing the “vital role” small businesses play in the economic growth of the city.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“The small business owners in Enterprise actively perpetuate the open and competitive marketplace so vital to our city,” Cooper said. “These small business owners are close to our citizens, providing many of the goods and services needed in our daily lives and this holiday season.

“Small businesses create two-thirds of all new jobs for all workers, employ more than one-half of the American workforce and are responsible for half the private gross domestic product and the majority of our businesses and industries are considered small businesses,” Cooper said. “The city of Enterprise recognizes that businesses and industries provide our tax base; and contribute to the success of our city and to the well-being of our citizens.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Training offers lifeline for deaf women in Tanzania

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert