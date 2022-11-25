‘Small Business Saturday’ recognized

ENTERPRISE — Enterprise Area Chamber of Commerce members, city councilmen and small business owners joined Enterprise Mayor William Cooper Wednesday at city hall as Cooper signed a proclamation declaring Saturday as “Small Business Saturday” and recognizing the “vital role” small businesses play in the economic growth of the city.

“The small business owners in Enterprise actively perpetuate the open and competitive marketplace so vital to our city,” Cooper said. “These small business owners are close to our citizens, providing many of the goods and services needed in our daily lives and this holiday season.

“Small businesses create two-thirds of all new jobs for all workers, employ more than one-half of the American workforce and are responsible for half the private gross domestic product and the majority of our businesses and industries are considered small businesses,” Cooper said. “The city of Enterprise recognizes that businesses and industries provide our tax base; and contribute to the success of our city and to the well-being of our citizens.”