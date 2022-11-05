Smith graduates from OU Economic Development Institute

OZARK — Another milestone for Ozark Dale County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Holle Smith has been attained with her recent graduation from the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute in October of this year.

The intensive 117-hour certificate program, in operation since 1962, provides a broad spectrum of advanced education for the economic development professional, said Barry Matherly, dean for OU EDI. “These graduates have invested in improving their professional capabilities to support their local communities.”

Smith was a small business owner in Ozark for more than for 15 years before being named ODEDC executive director in April 2021. The organization’s mission is to improve the economy of Dale County through the creation and preservation of jobs, to attract new industrial opportunities, and to assist Dale County’s existing industries in retention and expansion, she said.

OU EDI provides economic developers with up-to-date knowledge and tools necessary to succeed in today’s constantly changing environment, Matherly said. “In addition to classwork, students receive the benefit of a strong mentoring program and opportunities to expand their professional network.”

“I am thrilled with the opportunity that my position with ODEDC provides to use my love of Ozark and Dale County to help market and grow our community, making it a better place to live and raise our children,” the daughter of Dr. Danny and Emily Hartzog of Clayton said. Smith is the granddaughter of the late Kenneth and Verlie Hartzog of Elamville and the late Edward and Florine Griffin of Eufaula.

A 2003 graduate of Huntington College, Smith is an active member of the Ozark Area Chamber of Commerce, the Wiregrass United Way, and First United Methodist Church.

“I want to congratulate Holle Smith on her accomplishments over the last several months,” said Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship Friday. “She has proven to be a great asset to the Economic Development Corporation for both Ozark and Dale County.

“Holle is a great example of how hiring local people pays off in helping make Ozark and Dale County be the best we can be,” he said.