A Fort Novosel Soldier died of what officials believe to be natural causes Monday, according to a news release from the post Public Information Officer Leslie Herlick.

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Julian A. Evans III was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m. at Medical Center Enterprise. He was serving as the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Career College deputy commandant at the time of his death.

Evans served the nation for over 30 years as an electronic missile systems maintenance warrant officer, according to Col. Kevin E. McHugh, USAWOCC commandant, who added that he exemplified a consummate professional, a technical specialist, systems integrator, and strategic adviser.

Evans was a selfless leader who always placed the needs of his family, soldiers, leaders, and most importantly, his fellow warrant officers ahead of his own, the commandant continued. He served at all levels of the Army, enriching the personal and professional lives of those he served with while always accelerating organization performance to higher levels.

McHugh added that Evans flawlessly served as the deputy commandant of the USAWOCC, where he spearheaded the complete overhaul of the warrant officer educational common core curriculum, ensuring the operational readiness of the Army’s Warrant Officer Corps.

“His legacy will live on through the lives of the officers, Soldiers and Army civilians he dedicated his life to,” the colonel said. “We are forever indebted to his professionalism, dedication and service. His contributions to the nation, the Army and the Warrant Officer Corps will forever be remembered within the USAWOCC.”

Fort Novosel and USAWOCC officials extend their deepest sympathies to the Evans family and are working to ensure they receive all of the support and assistance they need during this tragic time, Herlick said.