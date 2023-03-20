Solomon Park, located at 1815 Choctaw St., will close at sunrise on Wednesday, March 22, for maintenance.
The park is expected to re-open on Friday, March 24 at sunrise.
For more information, contact Chad Daniels at 334-615-3781.
