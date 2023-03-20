KINSTON — The son of an area police chief died Sunday following an ATV crash in Kinston.

According to WDHN, Coffee County Coroner Arnold Woodham said, John Howerton, 13, was driving an ATV at around 2:30 p.m. when the vehicle flipped over on Gilmer Street near Kinston High School.

Howerton was pronounced dead at the scene and a female juvenile was also involved in the crash but uninjured. No further details are expected to be released.

Howerton is the son of Slocomb Police Chief Scotty Howerton. The department released a statement on Facebook asking for prayers.

"Please be in prayer for Chief Howerton, his family and friends as they mourn the loss of his son John Parker Howerton (JP). He was involved in an ATV accident yesterday in Kinston. As soon as the family makes arrangements, we will share to let everyone know," the post read.

Samson Middle School held a candlelight vigil for Howerton on Monday. He was a student in the Samson School District.