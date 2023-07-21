Jimbo is the SOS Shelter Pet of the Week. This handsome guy came to SOS Animal Shelter several weeks ago as a unexpected surprise. We pulled up one morning and there stood a tired and hungry Jimbo. We brought him in and started our intake process.

Jimbo was so excited to come in and get some food and rest. During our intake process this gentle giant slowly stole the hearts of all the staff. Though we don’t know his story, we began to write his future. We quickly learned that despite his cropped ears and intimidating size, Jimbo is a big, soft teddy bear. He’s been tested with cats, kids, and other dogs; he has passed each one with flying colors. Jimbo is more interested in cuddling and giving lots of slobbery wet kisses. He is estimated to be between six and eight years of age and has completed his vetting.

Jimbo is now patiently waiting for you to be the superhero in his book. Stop in to SOS today to meet Jimbo.

SOS really appreciates donations. These are some of the things we always need. Purina Cat Naturals dry food (olive green bag), Kitten Chow dry food, Bleach (any brand), Pine Pellets Horse bedding (used for cat litter), Purina One dog food, Laundry detergent (any brand). Please check out our wishlists on Amazon and Chewy for other needed items. We also welcome volunteers at the shelter, and at our monthly dog washes through the summer.