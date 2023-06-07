A South Carolina man was arrested this week after he allegedly assaulted two Dothan medical staff members, according to police.

Kyle Wade Owens, 34, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault. His bond was set at $60,000.

According to Dothan Police, while he was at a local medical facility, Owens became frustrated and uncooperative with staff members. When one attempted to assist Owens, he became confrontational and assaulted the staff member.

Owens also assaulted a second staff member who tried to intervene. Both staff members suffered minor injuries.