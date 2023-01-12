South Dale EMS plans to shut down

MIDLAND CITY — The future of emergency medical services in south Dale County is uncertain as the board of directors of South Dale EMS said Thursday that they plan to shut down operations Saturday at 7 p.m. and are talking with the city of Ozark’s mayor to see if that city’s EMS would provide service the citizens of Newton, Midland City, Napier Field, Grimes, and Pinckard.

The rescue service’s severe financial problems made the decision to shut down the best thing to do, but the board is “completely committed” to having emergency medical services available to residents on the south end of the county, said South Dale EMS board member and Pinckard Mayor Bobby Borland.

That is true, said South Dale EMS Board Chairman Bobby Pruitt. “If, for some reason, the city of Ozark cannot provide EMS to our citizens by Saturday at 7 p.m., South Dale EMS will continue providing ambulance service until such time as Ozark can. We will not leave our citizens without ambulance service.”

Many EMS services across the area, state, and nation struggle to maintain financial fitness, but South Dale EMS’s problems were compounded by unpaid state and federal employee taxes from previous administrators, Pruitt said previously.

When he assumed the board chairman’s role at the first of this year, Pruitt discovered South Dale EMS owed some $27,000 in state employee taxes and $63,000 in federal employee taxes. “We have gotten better off financially than when I took over but we’re still trying to catch up,” he said, adding that each of the participating municipalities have contributed financially to the EMS.

Both Borland and Pruitt stress that the South Dale EMS boards of directors are strongly committed to providing emergency medical service to the citizens of South Dale County and meetings have been in the process for some time with the respective municipalities and Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship. At a previous Ozark City Council meeting, Blankenship said he would like to see one EMS service in the part of the county that is not served by Daleville EMS for Daleville and Enterprise Rescue for the citizens of Level Plains.

The Dale County Commission received approximately $9.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act based upon the total population of the county and this year allocated approximately $1.6 million of those funds to assist county EMS providers. The ARPA funds will be distributed to the EMS providers in 10 planned quarterly distributions, the first of which has been given, and are required to be spent by December 2024.

The manner of distribution selected by the commission, which is based on the square foot of county outside police jurisdiction served, continues to be an issue of disagreement with the municipalities in Dale County.