With unseasonably warm temperatures and breezy conditions expected over the next few days, areas across the Wiregrass could be at an increased risk for wildfires.

"As we are getting closer to the end of the month, March and April are normally the driest times of the year down here," Wright Dobbs, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee, said. "It's supposed to be warm again next week, so we expect the fire risk to creep up."

Temperatures are forecast to remain in the mid to upper 80s through the next week according to weather.com. The next chance for rain will come on Wednesday night.

"It doesn't seem like there is going to be much relief for Dothan and the rest of the Wiregrass," Dobbs said.

Winds are expected to blow out of the Southwest at around 10 to 15 mph with the exception of Monday and Friday where the winds will be over 20 mph.

Generally, the average high in the Wiregrass region is in the 60s or lower 70s according to Dobbs.

"It's definitely been unseasonably warm," Dobbs said. "The temperatures have been about ten to 15 degrees above average over the last two weeks or so."

Dobbs expects Monday to be the highest risk day.

"We look for days that are going to be really windy," Dobbs said. "Last week that day was Wednesday and this upcoming week, it looks like it's going to be Monday because it's going to be in the upper 80s and the winds are coming out of the Southwest at 20 to 30 mph."

Houston County and Dothan EMA Director Chris Judah said the risk will be present in the area.

"There is about a 50% chance," Judah said. "It's going to be warm and breezy again this week so all of the elements that go into an outdoor fire spreading are going to be present."

Judah encourages residents to hold off on burning and recommends that if you do need to burn, have a safety plan in place in the event that it gets out of control.

"Have a plan in place even if it's controlled," Judah said. "Know who you need to call if it gets out of control and make sure you get out of the area. The ground has been pretty dry lately, so it won't take much for a fire to spread and potentially get to a structure."