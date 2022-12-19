 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southeast AlabamaWorks creates state's first regional job-search tool

Southeast AlabamaWorks creates state's first regional job-search tool
Southeast AlabamaWorks is proud to present Alabama's first regional job-search tool designed to help people find a career in southeast Alabama.

The job search tool focuses on the 10-county region that makes up the Southeast AlabamaWorks territory, known as Region 6 statewide, and includes Barbour, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Pike counties.

This tool is free to use for job seekers, and job opportunities can be found by county, or by keyword searches. Powered by Chmura JobsEQ data, this tool calculates local openings based on over 40,000 job boards and company website postings.

As long as an employer has their job openings posted online, they will automatically be included in the job search tool. For more information, visit www.southeastalabamaworks.com and click on the "Job Search" tab.  

