Southeast Health Graduate Medical Education is proud to introduce this year’s three-year internal medicine residency class of 2026.

This year’s class of 16 newly graduated physicians is made of students from throughout the United States, China and Puerto Rico. Three students come from the Lone Star state of Texas, three from California and two from Florida. This marks the second year of the expanded class of 16 residents.

The 16 residents, who begin on July 1, are:

• Alexandra Bujosa Pagan, Hatillo, Puerto Rico;

• Paarmit Chhabra, Memphis, Tenn.;

• Hannah Choi, Los Angeles, Calif.;

• Sonal Duggirala, Fremont, Calif.;

• Benjamin Easow, Irving, Texas;

• Omer Farooq, Odessa, Texas;

• Lydia George, Austin, Texas;

• Maheen Jawaid, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.;

• Sreenidhi Kosuri, Colorado Springs, Colorado

• Roger Lin, Taipei City, China

• Rabia Mahfooz, Richmond, Texas

• Tijin Mathew, Waltham, Mass.;

• Kevin Meek, Mesa, Ariz.;

• Carlene Scott, Bloomfield, Conn.;

• Greeshma Thomas, Roseville, Calif.; and,

• Namitha Thotli, Jacksonville, Fla.

“We continue to be impressed by the quality of physicians who match our program,” said James C. Jones, DO, dean of the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine and designated institutional official (DIO) of Southeast Health GME and the residency program. “We continue to fill our internal medicine program in the initial match process without help from the supplement match program (SOAP).”

Approximately 1,565 candidates applied for the residency program at Southeast Health. The internal medicine team interviewed 260 applicants for the 16 spots. The internal medicine team is comprised of Tom Tosto, MD, internal medicine program director; associate program directors Kristy Johnson-Pich, Carlos Sequera-Sanchez, MD; Amith Skandhan, MD, SFHM; and program coordinator Lisa Goodwin

For applicants, the Main Residency Match process is in the fall of their final year of medical school, when they apply to the residency programs of their choice. They interview with programs during the fall and winter. From mid-January to late February, applicants and program directors rank each other in order of preference and submit the preference lists to National Resident Matching Program.

The National Resident Matching Program is a private, nonprofit organization established in 1952 to provide an orderly and fair mechanism for matching the preferences of applicants for U.S. residency positions with the preferences of residency program directors.