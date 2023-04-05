Southeast Health Graduate Medical Education is proud to introduce the 12 physicians, which includes three graduates from the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM) in Dothan, who make up the 2023 transitional year residency program.

Eric Whalen-Kelly, from Richmond, Virginia; John Vallas, from Mobile, Alabama; and Japhet Nylen, from Auburn, Alabama, will graduate from ACOM in May.

The transitional year residency program provides physicians with a year of training before beginning a specialty residency program. Some of the advanced specialties like Anesthesiology, Neurology, Dermatology, Radiology, and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation require a transitional residency year.

“The transitional year residency curriculum offers new physicians the opportunity to treat a wide variety of patients, conditions and practice setting,” said Ravi Nallamothu, MD, transitional year program director. “The transitional year residency emphasizes physician well-being and individual professional development.”

Dr. Nallamothu said residents participate in several program elements that are designed to teach skills and healthy habits that promote well-being and career longevity.

The 12 residents, who begin on July 1 are:

• Delie Taylor, Panama City Beach, Fla.;

• Kenneth Hau, Dallas, Texas;

• Pete Hunter, Greenwood, Ind.;

• Ajay Jani, Westminster, Md.;

• Stephen Lavanier, Frederick, Md.;

• Tyler Morgan, Colorado Springs, Colo.;

• Ryan Blackwell, Houston, Texas

• Mina Michael Mousa Saba, Menia, Egypt

• Eric Waylen-Kelly, Richmond, Va.;

• John Vallas, Mobile;

• Sindhu Yerrabelli, Warangal, India, and,

• Japhet Nylen, Auburn.

Approximately 250 candidates applied for the transitional residency program at Southeast Health. All 12 slots were filled. The transitional team is comprised of Dr. Nallamothu and program coordinator Elizabeth Payne.