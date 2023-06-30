The Southeast Health Foundation has awarded eight medical workers with $5,000 scholarship courtesy of The Walter Scott Foundation.

The foundation has provided 17 nursing scholarships to Southeast Health team members since 2019. The program allows Southeast Health nurses to pursue an advanced nursing degree.

“The Walter Scott Foundation scholarship provides a wonderful opportunity to our nursing team members who are interested in pursuing or advancing their nursing degrees,” Melissa Owens, chief nursing officer and vice president of Patient Care Services at Southeast Health, said in a press release. “Their continued support ensures nurses are provided opportunities for educational growth and professional development which helps us retain top clinical talent and develop nursing leaders further. We continue to be grateful for the meaningful impact they are making in our healthcare community.”

The following Southeast Health workers received the scholarship:

— Angela Brown is currently enrolled at Western Governors University pursuing her Bachelor of Nursing degree. She then plans to complete a Master of Nursing degree. Angela has worked at Southeast Health as an RN since 2004.

— Zanyah Brown is enrolled at Wallace Community College in Dothan and pursuing her associate degree in nursing. She currently works in the pediatric department at Southeast Health.

— Kerrie Cox is currently enrolled at the University of South Alabama pursuing her Master of Nursing degree. Kerrie is the director of 2-East and 7-East. This is the fourth time that Kerrie has been awarded the Walter Scott Foundation Nursing Scholarship.

— Nicole Estep is currently enrolled at the University of South Alabama pursuing her Master of Nursing degree. Her plan is to continue her education to complete her doctorate degree. Nicole has been employed with Southeast Health as a Registered Nurse on 4-East since November 2022.

— Melanie Farmer is currently enrolled at Troy University pursuing her Master of Nursing degree. Melanie has been employed with Southeast Health in Family Birth as a Registered Nurse since August 2016.

— Charisma Ford is currently enrolled at the University of North Alabama pursuing her Master of Nursing degree. Charisma has been employed with Southeast Health in Family Birth as a Registered Nurse since April 2020.

— Sherret Register is currently enrolled at the University of North Alabama pursuing her Master of Nursing degree. Sherret has been employed with Southeast Health in Family Birth as a Registered Nurse since January 2023.

— Cecilia Werder is currently enrolled at Chamberlain University pursuing her Bachelor of Nursing degree. Cecilia has been employed with Southeast Health in the Emergency Room as a Registered Nurse since January 2023.