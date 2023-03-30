Southeast Health earned another Chest Pain Center Accreditation with PCI (Percutaneous Coronary Intervention) from the American College of Cardiology following an onsite survey conducted by an accreditation team.

PCI, which is known as coronary angioplasty, is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked arteries using a balloon or coronary stint. The procedure is done in order to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage from a heart attack.

Hospitals earn this distinction if they've proven to have exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and if 24/7 primary PCI is available.

Once a patient arrives at Southeast Health, board certified physicians, emergency department staff, and the heart and vascular center are alerted and work together to diagnose and treat the patient.

Southeast Health also works closely with first responders who identify chest pain patients in the field. Communication between EMS and the hospital is crucial in improving patient outcomes.

For more information about Southeast Health's heart care, visit www.southeasthealth.org/heartcenter.