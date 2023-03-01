Southeast Health Medical Center opened a new critical care unit on Wednesday that will allow the hospital to remain efficient and improve the patient experience.

"The pandemic helped us further realize that we have a shortage of critical care beds in the area and that wasn't really going away," Cari Zhang, the director of Critical Care Services, said. "We're very excited and very fortunate to now have additional capacity for critical care."

The unit is located on the west side of the hospital between Outpatient and the Emergency Department. It features 14 beds, which will bring the total number of critical care beds throughout the hospital to 56. The fourth-floor unit has 32 beds and 10 neurocritical care beds are located on the second floor. Zhang said that the critical care capacity has increased by 33 percent.

Other areas of the hospital will see a benefit from the opening of the third critical care unit. According to a press release from the hospital, 7-East, an inpatient nursing unit, had 12 beds set aside for critical care, which reduced the amount of med-surg beds on that side of the hospital. Those 12 beds will now be returned to 7-East, which will improve the experience for patients who are waiting for beds in the Emergency Department.

This expansion project took about two years to complete after the Alabama Certificate of Need Review Board approved a request from Southeast Health to open the additional 14 beds.

All 14 rooms are now open to patients and there are a couple of different ways that the general public can access it. The quickest way to access the unit is by parking in the West Parking Garage and going through Outpatients to Elevator G. You can also come in from the east side and get to Elevator G by walking through the main hallway, going past the Starbucks and the Gift Shop.

