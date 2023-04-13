Southeast Health Medical Center successfully performed its 100th Watchman procedure last month.

“This is a life changing procedure,” Dr. Arthur Kendig, who performed the procedure, said in a press release. “Southeast Health is committed to providing our patients with comprehensive heart care as part of our structural heart program.”

Kendig, an electrophysiologist cardiologist, has been performing Watchman heart implants since 2019. The 100th implant was successfully performed back in March.

“The patient came through the procedure without any problems,” Kendig said. “We have assembled a talented clinical team from the cath lab and anesthesia to ensure the continued success of this program.”

Watchman is a stroke preventing technique that only needs to be performed once. It is offered in Dothan at the Heart and Vascular Center and may permanently reduce stroke risk in people with atrial fibrillation not caused by heart valve issues. A-fib is an irregular heartbeat, and if left untreated, it can cause blood clots, stroke, heart failure, and other heart-related complications.

A-fib is normally treated with blood thinners, but some patients are unable to handle them. The Watchman can eliminate the need for blood thinners and reduce the risk of severe bleeding in some patients.

Using a minimally invasive heart catheterization technique, the Watchman is implanted in the left atrial appendage, sealing it off so blood bypasses it. This lowers the risk of blood clot formation as clots in this appendage are responsible for 90% of non-vascular strokes.

Most patients are released from the hospital the day after undergoing the procedure.

For more information or to see if you're a candidate for the Watchman procedure, call 334-712-3738.