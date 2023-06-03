The Southeast Health Starbucks is giving back to the health system's employees by donating revenue generated from store operations to the employee benevolence fund.

Starbucks presented the Southeast Health Foundation with a check for $26,984 in a ceremony at the hospital. Every year, Southeast Health donates the generated revenue to the employee benevolence fund.

The fund, established on Oct. 1, 2018, in the wake of Hurricane Michael, has awarded nearly $80,000 to employees in need. It provides emergency assistance to qualified employees who have gone through a catastrophic event that resulted in a financial burden.

All Southeast Health employees and volunteers, as well as Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine students who meet requirements are eligible to apply for assistance from the benevolence fund.

For more information about the Southeast Health Foundation or to make a donation, visit www.sehealthfoundation.org or call 334-673-4150.